Dr. Martens aims to turn around US performance

Dr. Martens revenue for the third quarter to December 29, 2024, was up 3 percent at constant currency and down 3 percent reported to 267 million pounds.

DTC revenue for the quarter increased by 1 percent driven by ecommerce revenue growth of 2 percent and retail revenue decline of 1 percent.

“I am excited to be CEO of Dr. Martens. Our Q3 trading was as expected and our outlook for FY25 remains unchanged. We have made good progress against our objective of turning around our USA performance, with USA DTC in positive growth in Q3,” said Ije Nwokorie, the company’s chief executive officer.

Dr. Martens said in a release that by region, Americas DTC revenue rose by 4 percent, EMEA DTC declined by 5 percent impacted by the deep promotional nature of several markets, especially in December and APAC DTC was up 17 percent driven by ecommerce.

Group wholesale revenue increased by 9 percent or 3 percent reported in the third quarter. The company added that the wholesale performance by region was in line with expectations, with EMEA and APAC up year-on-year and Americas wholesale down single-digit.

The company’s one of the key objectives this year is to return Americas DTC revenue to positive growth in the second half.