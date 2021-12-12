Dr Martens awards all staff 500 pounds worth of shares

Dr Martens has awarded shares to approximately 2500 employees as the British footwear company saw a growth in revenue.

In its trading update, Dr Martens said it sold a record 6.3 million pairs of shoes during the period, experienced online growth and benefited from shops reopening from lockdown.

With pre-tax profits for first half year sales up 46 percent to 61.3 million pounds, the company awarded 125 free shares, approximately 500 pounds, to each member of staff.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said in a statement: “We took the decision to enter the year with higher inventory levels, made possible by the continuity and carryover nature of our product and our partnership approach to supplier relationships. This meant that DTC availability levels remained relatively high and gross margin was not impacted, despite the supply chain disruption and global shipping delays experienced across the industry.”