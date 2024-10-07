Dr Martens head office roles at risk of redundancy

Footwear specialist Dr Martens is believed to have put around 150 roles at its UK and US head offices at risk of redundancy as part of an ongoing cost-saving plan.

It is understood that a consultation phase with the impacted employees is already underway according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

Those affected include employees at its London and Oregon sites in an array of job functions, including design, marketing, e-commerce, tech and recruitment, the media outlet said.

The news was partially confirmed in a statement to Drapers by outgoing CEO Kenny Wilson, who first highlighted the company’s 20 to 25 million pound cost reduction strategy, launched alongside the publication of its FY24 results in May.

Wilson went on to note that “this includes making some tough decisions, including a reduction in our workforce”.

He continued: "We deeply value every member of our team - this step is in response to the challenging economic conditions we all face and is essential to navigate the current landscape while positioning ourselves for future growth, and critically, protecting the jobs of the many.

“We understand the personal impact this has on our employees and their families, and we are committed to supporting them through this period."

In the FY24, Dr Martens said that its 12 percent revenue decline was “expected” and further reflected “continued weak US consumer demand”, with the region cited as the cause of a 28 percent drop in wholesale revenue.