Dr Martens prepares to enter resale market with Depop

Dr Martens has revealed plans to enter the repair and resale market through a new collaboration with online second-hand marketplace Depop.

The duo will be working on the heritage brand’s ReSouled scheme, in which used Dr Martens can be repolished, given new laces, soles, heel loops and insoles before they are put back onto the market at around 80 percent of the price for a new pair.

Speaking to The Guardian, chief executive of the British footwear brand, Kenny Wilson, stated that refurbished or second-hand boots could contribute to 15 percent of sales in 10 years time.

“We think this is going to be a big part of how consumers shop in the future,” Wilson said. “This is part of something really important for the business longer term.”

Much of the appeal for the resale of Dr Martens stems from customers’ increasing interest in sustainability, with Wilson telling the publisher: “There are people of all ages saying they would rather buy something that is reconditioned rather than new. There are still lots of people who do want new. It is about choice.”

While the company has already implemented refurbishment partnerships with The Boot Repair Company or at its UK factory, Wilson said it was looking into the development of a much larger scheme. However, he noted that its partnership with Depop would need to be subject to extensive testing before it moved to the next phase, much of which may need to be implemented locally.