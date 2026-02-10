Footwear specialist Dr. Martens is believed to be preparing to cut some roles linked to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, which is currently undergoing a restructuring.

According to Drapers, the company is believed to be reorganising teams at a regional level, with some positions due to move to central group functions, while others are being repositioned into individual markets.

The media outlet, to which Dr. Martens declined to comment, said fewer than 100 positions will be impacted. The exact number has not been finalised. Consultations for impacted employees are believed to already be underway.

The reported redundancies are part of a broader strategy overseen by CEO Ije Nwokorie, who is looking to simplify the company’s operating model and pivot towards a consumer-first approach over a prior focus on sales channels.

Nwokorie’s plan was announced in June last year, after Dr. Martens reported a drop in revenue and profit for the year ended March 30, 3035. Promise was seen in the Americas market where a return to the brand’s direct-to-consumer channel brought the company back to growth.