Dr. Martens reports steady operational performance and unchanged FY27 outlook

Ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) being held at 9.30am BST today in London, British footwear brand Dr. Martens plc (Dr. Martens), released a trading update confirming that its operational performance since the start of the current financial year has been in line with management expectations.

Consequently, the group has left its guidance and market outlook for the financial year 2027 (FY27) completely unchanged.

Management confirmed it is on track to meet the strategic objectives outlined for FY27, including driving a full price revenue mix in the UK and Germany, Austria, and Switzerland regions, alongside launching new retail concepts across key cities globally.

In addition to these geographic and retail aims, the brand is preparing to successfully introduce an innovative new range of sandals. The company also intends to unlock further organizational benefits from its corporate operating model and technological infrastructure.

Looking at regional performance, the largest market for the brand, the US, continues to deliver growth. Wholesale trading within the US has been described by the company as particularly encouraging. In Asia, its largest markets, namely Japan and South Korea, are both performing well. Meanwhile, European markets are currently performing in line with corporate expectations against what the company described as a challenging consumer backdrop.

Dr. Martens operates in more than 60 countries and employs approximately 3,600 people globally. The company continues to honour its domestic manufacturing heritage through its 'Made in England' footwear range, which is manufactured at its original factory in Northamptonshire. Global consumer demand is met through multiple production sites located across Asia.

The brand distributes its collections through direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, including both retail and e-commerce platforms, as well as via wholesale networks. Its product line-up spans from original silhouettes like the '1460 boot' and the 'Adrian loafer' to modern footwear franchises, a dedicated kids range, and small leather goods.