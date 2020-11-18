Dr Martens selects banks to lead London IPO

British footwear brand Dr Martens has reportedly chosen Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to spearhead its IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

The bootmaker’s private equity backer, Permira, has appointed the two Wall Street giants to act as global coordinators for a flotation being earmarked for next year, Sky News reports.

Dr Martens was acquired by Permira from the Griggs family in 2014 for 380 million euros.

Since then it has been a strong performer - in August it reported a 48 percent growth in total full-year revenue to 672.2 million pounds, with strong growth across all channels.