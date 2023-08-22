Dr Martens unveils collaboration with Central Saint Martins students

Footwear specialist Dr Martens has revealed a new competitive collaboration with a selection of Master’s students at Central Saint Martins, who were tasked with reinterpreting its signature 1460 boot.

Out of the nine designers participating in the initiative, four will be chosen as winners next February to then have their designs created and manufactured by Dr Martens and showcased as a limited run of products at their graduate show or installation as part of London Fashion Week.

Those selected will also be awarded a 5,000 pound bursary to help them towards their final academic year.

The nine participants include Atli Alfredsson, Joyce Bao, Dhruv Bandil, Yanya Cheng, Alvaro Martinez, Valeria Pulici, Maximilian Raynor, Traiceline Pratt and Finlay Vincent Roberts.

A judging panel deciding on the winners include Dr Martens’ global creative director Darren McCoy; course leader of MA Fashion at Central Saint Martins, Fabio Piras; founder of Fashion East Lulu Kennedy; and Supreme’s Erin Magee.

Dr Martens said in a release that the initiative built on its history of supporting emerging talent from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, and amplifying their voices.