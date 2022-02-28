Dries Van Noten expands into perfume and cosmetics

Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten has stepped into the beauty world, expanding its assortment to also now include perfume and cosmetics.

Two fragrances, 10 eaux de parfums, a selection of hand creams, bar soaps and a travel pouch are part of the luxury brand’s offerings, each complete with refillable and collectible cases in line with its sustainable design development processes. Materials used for the containers and packaging further utilise responsibly sourced, recycled or recyclable materials.

A complete collection for the face, eyes and nails are also among the new drop by the house, including a selection of lipsticks in multiple shades and lip brushes.

Additionally, beauty accessories will play a big role in the offering, with the resin mirrors, pochettes and combs to also be available.

Dries Van Noten joins a myriad of luxury brands and celebrities making their way into the beauty arena as they continue to see the growing demand and potential in the market.

The brand’s beauty collection will become available from March 2 at select Dries Van Noten boutiques and online.