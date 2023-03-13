Dune Group founder appoints KPMG to attract business investors

The Dune Group’s founder and chairman, Daniel Rubin, has appointed KPMG to find new investors in the business.

Rubin, who established the footwear and accessories brand 30 years ago, said in a statement: “Having spent 47 years in the footwear industry the time is right to realise the investment I have made in Dune. The business is strong with a first-class management team and exciting growth opportunities, both in the UK and internationally.”

The group also announced strong financial results for the year ended January 2023 with turnover of 139 million pounds compared to 109 million pounds in the prior year and EBITDA profit of 10.1 million pounds against 6.7 million pounds last year.

The company said that the results reflect an impressive recovery from the pandemic during which the company made significant changes to its business model. In particular it reduced its department store concessions, restructured its store portfolio and expanded its international and online operations.

Dune plans to open 25 new solus stores in the UK over the next three years while continuing to invest in its digital capability to further strengthen its omni channel model. Dune’s international operations, the company added, which already account for 35 percent of sales, continue to grow through digital, franchise, wholesale and dropship channels, and is forecast to account for 50 percent of sales by 2026.

“I have always had a passion for the product, and I am fortunate that this passion is shared by the Dune team. Designing and producing beautiful shoes and accessories is a key ingredient to the brand’s success,” added Rubin.