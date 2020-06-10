Dutch brand Affaso launches in the UK

Dutch fashion brand Affaso has announced it will be launching its range of men’s shirts through Amazon UK.

It marks the label’s UK debut and comes as the brand looks to further extend its presence there both online and through retail partnerships.

Founded in 2018 in the Netherlands, Affaso offers digitally printed shirts inspired by African ‘wax prints’. The prints are part of a special collection archived in England and covering over a hundred years of wax print history, the brand’s founder told FashionUnited in an interview in 2019. The oldest prints at that time were from 1820.

“In 2010, I visited West Africa for the first time. I was struck by the enormous joy of life that people expressed,” Ouwendijk said in a statement. “People in West Africa live their lives with passion and use storytelling as an important way of communication. At Affaso we transfer these colourful African designs by creating beautiful products. Products that deserve to be seen and their powerful stories that deserve to be shared.”