Dutch fashion group UFG acquires men's footwear label Braend

Dutch fashion company Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) has acquired men’s shoe label Braend.

The deal means Braend’s entire design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and marketing process handled inhouse and under the UFG banner, kicking-off with the launch of footwear collections for the AW21 and SS22 season.

UFG said it is “very excited” about the acquisition, and will leverage its own international distribution network across more than 52 countries to further expand Braend.

Jasper van der Velden, who founded Braend in 2011, will stay involved as managing director and will ultimately be responsible for the collections.

“This close collaboration will ensure that the future collections remain true to the typical Braend look and feel,” UFG said in a release.