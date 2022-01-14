Dutch lingerie brand Hunkemöller launches US webshop

Hunkemöller is set to bring its popular lingerie brand to the US, with the launch of an American webshop that will allow the new market access to its full collection.

The company, which currently operates around 900 stores and 15 e-commerce sites across 20 countries, is aiming to bring its message of diversity and sustainability to the US through its range of continuously evolving collections and sub-brands that are dedicated to reaching different target groups.

Hunkemöller recently launched its collection through multibrand e-tailer Nordstorm, which its CEO, Philip Mountford, has said proved as an “incredibly promising” start to the company’s global strategy.

Mountford added, in a release: “Hunkemöller prides itself at being at the forefront of design, with regards to lingerie, and over 97 percent of all collections are designed by our international design team. Hunkemöller has clear values of which inclusion and diversity are extremely important, we believe all women should be able to wear fashion lingerie.”

The digitally-driven brand will back the site through a full-fledged traffic campaign that will utilise social media, influencer marketing, PR and more approaches to communicate with its new customer base.