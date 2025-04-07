Dutch supply chain manager Bleckmann opens UK facility

Bleckmann, a Dutch supply chain management firm for fashion brands, has expanded its operational presence in the UK via a new facility in Crick. The site adds 100,000 square metres of floor space to its existing UK presence, bringing its total capacity to over 3.2 million square feet.

Bleckmann said the expansion reflected a “commitment to scaling our capabilities, optimising logistics and delivering even greater value to our clients”. The new site offers what the company described as “advanced automation capabilities”, which refers to features such as storage optimisation and an ASRS shuttle system.

The decision to expand in the UK is due to the region being an “important growth market for Bleckmann”, the company’s chief operations officer for Belgium and the UK, Reinardt van Oel, said in a release.

He added: “Expanding our operations is essential to meet the growing demands of both existing and new customers. With our automated environment, we ensure efficiency, scalability and seamless service, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

In the near future, Bleckmann plans to further implement Autostore, an automated storage system, to help strengthen its scalable logistics solutions. The company noted that upon achieving full capacity, the Crick site will provide up to 1,500 jobs.

Bleckmann opened its first UK distribution centre in 2014. In more recent years, the company has expanded rapidly from working with five clients to managing the operations of over 60 brands, including the likes of Superdry, Ganni and Gymshark.