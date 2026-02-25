Dutexdor signs a licensing agreement with Coca-Cola for textiles and accessories

A few days after announcing its support for the relaunch of the DDP brand, the Dutexdor group has confirmed on its Linkedin account the signing of a licensing agreement with global brand Coca-Cola for textiles and accessories.

The French company, which specialises in the design and distribution of textile products, will now manage the development of Coca-Cola's menswear and womenswear underwear and socks categories. This partnership with a globally renowned brand is a major strategic move. It is designed to enhance the group's credibility on the global stage and expand its development prospects, particularly in export markets.

“The Coca-Cola licence illustrates our ability to support iconic brands with rigour, respecting their DNA and with a resolutely long-term vision,” said Jean-Marc Terrier, CEO of Dutexdor.

This agreement comes at a time when the resilience of French textile companies depends on their ability to diversify their brand portfolios and secure strong licensing agreements. By partnering with Coca-Cola, Dutexdor is strengthening its position as a leading partner for high-profile brands.