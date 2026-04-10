E-commerce revamp, denim push, global partners: The future of Dockers under Authentic

Just over a year ago, Dockers began a major ownership transition from Levi Strauss & Co. to Authentic Brands Group, ushering in a new era for the khaki-centric label.

Even before the deal was finalised in March 2026, Authentic moved swiftly to deploy its signature business model, appointing distribution partners to oversee regional operations across Europe and Central America.

This reliance on third-party operators mirrors strategies used across Authentic’s expanding portfolio of lifestyle brands, where Dockers was seen as a natural fit. The approach further reflected broader ambitions to accelerate international growth, alongside plans to expand the brand’s category offering.

To gain deeper insight into this strategy, FashionUnited spoke with Jarrod Weber, the group's global president of sports and lifestyle, who discussed category diversification, an e-commerce revamp, and scaling the business in a measured, intentional way.

What are Authentic’s immediate priorities for Dockers now that the acquisition has officially closed?

Our immediate focus is on strengthening Dockers’ foundation while unlocking new avenues for growth. Dockers is an iconic brand built on the Original Khaki, which redefined casual dressing and remains central to its identity. We see an opportunity to both deepen engagement with its loyal, long-time consumer while accelerating momentum with a younger consumer drawn to its evolving design aesthetic.

From a partner network standpoint, we are prioritising the alignment of strong regional operators in key markets in North America, alongside driving international expansion. At the same time, we’re focused on expanding the category portfolio domestically and building out a comprehensive assortment that meets the needs of every occasion. Reimagining the “Dockers Guy” through marketing will also be key as we reintroduce the brand to a new generation.

Jarrod Weber, global president, sports & lifestyle, at Authentic. Credits: Authentic Brands Group.

How do you plan to evolve Dockers’ brand positioning in the near term while still preserving its heritage in casual workwear?

Dockers has a strong heritage rooted in casual wear, and our approach is to build on that foundation, evolving the brand to reflect how consumers dress today. Khakis are a staple in a man’s wardrobe, and we will continue to provide that to consumers at the same time. We are focused on filling whitespace across multiple categories, from casual and utility to refined tailoring, golf, and denim, ensuring Dockers as a full lifestyle offering.

Marketing will play an important role in this evolution. We are investing in culturally relevant storytelling through partnerships with creators and immersive brand experiences, such as pop-ups and campaigns that reframe Dockers for today’s consumer.

We also see an opportunity in denim, an area that has historically been underdeveloped for the brand, which we plan to establish as a growth category.

Which markets are the biggest focus for Dockers in the short term?

From a consumer standpoint, Millennials and Gen Z represent a growth opportunity, and we are focused on engaging them through our product assortment. At the same time, we remain committed to our core Gen X consumer, who has been instrumental in building the brand’s legacy.

Are there plans to expand Dockers into new product categories or lifestyle segments in the near future?

Category expansion is an important part of our long-term vision for Dockers. In the near term, we are focused on reinforcing the strength of the core business, with bottoms at the centre, while optimising and growing our existing categories. As we look ahead, we see opportunities to expand into adjacent areas such as denim and tops, and to explore broader lifestyle extensions, alongside continuing to build out the women’s offering in a meaningful way.

What opportunities do you see to grow Dockers across different retail channels, including wholesale, e-commerce and new distribution models?

We see opportunities across various channels. In wholesale, we are working closely with key partners to broaden and strengthen the full assortment, ensuring Dockers delivers a compelling and differentiated offering at retail. This includes our licensing partners, such as our core partner Centric Brands for men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, Genesco for footwear, and Randa for leather accessories.

E-commerce is a major focus area. We are currently revamping Dockers.com in partnership with Centric to create an elevated, brand-right digital flagship. This includes improved storytelling around fit and product, a cleaner user experience, and the introduction of new categories over time.

Marketplace platforms such as Amazon represent additional growth. Our approach will be disciplined and strategic, ensuring we expand distribution in a controlled way with the right assortment and brand presentation.

Dockers storefront. Credits: Dockers

How will the brand’s design, product development and merchandising strategy evolve under Authentic’s ownership?

Our strategy is to build on the strength of Dockers’ heritage while modernising the product offering. At the core is a commitment to making Dockers the best-fitting pant for every occasion.

We are refining and expanding fit options, improving quality, and introducing new fabrications to elevate the overall product experience. The assortment will evolve to cover the full spectrum of a consumer's wardrobe. This includes the Essential Khaki as the everyday foundation, a more polished Signature Khaki, performance-driven styles like Dockers Go, and versatile casual options. Seasonal and lifestyle-driven extensions, including golf, will further round out the offering.

How do you see Dockers fitting within Authentic's broader portfolio of lifestyle brands over the next few years?

Dockers is an important brand within our portfolio and fits very well within Authentic’s strategy of lateraling brands in appropriate categories expanding Fall offerings. It is uniquely positioned as a versatile and accessible label that can serve as a one-stop shop for the modern consumer, whether they are in an urban environment, traveling, or engaging in more active pursuits.

Its heritage, combined with its adaptability, allows it to resonate across generations. We see Dockers as a brand that every consumer should have in their wardrobe. It is reliable, relevant, and continually evolving.

Looking ahead to the next 12 to 24 months, what would success look like for Dockers within Authentic’s portfolio?

Success will be defined by both operational execution and brand momentum. We have already been proactive in aligning with some of our strong partners, enabling a seamless transition and ensuring continuity across accounts and infrastructure from day one.

From there, we are focused on driving growth across key pillars. This includes elevating Dockers.com into our brand flagship, strengthening wholesale distribution with a more impactful presence, and scaling marketplace channels in a thoughtful and controlled way.

Equally important is our ability to speak to our core consumer while expanding to a new generation. Through strategic marketing and product innovation, we aim to continue to position Dockers as a culturally relevant, go-to brand for today’s consumer.