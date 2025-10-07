Ebay becomes strategic partner of Global Fashion Agenda

Marketplace giant Ebay has been named the new strategic partner of Global Fashion Agenda (GFA). The duo are combining their efforts to “accelerate the shift to a circular fashion system” by tackling the current linear model of the fashion industry. Through the partnership, GFA and Ebay will work together with industry peers that are already a part of the non-profit's global network of luxury, sportswear and retail brands.

In a statement, Alexis Hoopes, VP of global fashion at Ebay, said the partnership reflected the company’s wider commitment towards a more circular fashion economy. “Working alongside other leaders in fashion, we aim to make pre-loved the easy choice for shoppers, while creating lasting impact for both people and the planet," Hoopes added.

With this, Ebay intends to make its scale and data-driven insights available to GFA’s existing platforms and programmes to help inform policy discussions; build on resale and logistics expertise; and connect over recommerce tools, such as Digital Product Passports. The marketplace platform will also back GFA’s Global Fashion Summit, as well as the organisation’s educational resources.

GFA’s CEO, Federica Marchionni, called Ebay an “excellent addition” to the organisation’s group of strategic partners, which already includes industry giants like Kering, H&M, Bestseller and LVMH. “Circular business models, including rental, resale and remaking, are gaining momentum as brands and consumers increasingly recognise their potential and we look forward to collaborating with Ebay to continue mobilising impact as we accelerate towards a net positive fashion industry,” Marchionni added.