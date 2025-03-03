Ebay increases annual sales by two percent

The US e-commerce group eBay Inc. was able to slightly improve its sales in the 2024 financial year. Profit, however, fell short of the previous year's level.

CEO Jamie Iannone was satisfied with the latest development: In the fourth quarter, the company "met or exceeded expectations on key metrics," he emphasized in a statement published on Wednesday. eBay has thus "laid a stable foundation on which we can build in 2025."

For the full fiscal year 2024, Group sales amounted to 10.3 billion US dollars (9.8 billion euros), exceeding the 2023 level by two percent. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by two percent (+1 percent in constant currency) to 74.7 billion US dollars.

Thanks to higher margins, operating profit rose by 19 percent to 2.3 billion US dollars. However, reported net profit shrank by 29 percent to just under 2.0 billion US dollars (1.9 billion euros). Adjusted for special effects, net income from continuing operations grew by eight percent to 2.4 billion US dollars.