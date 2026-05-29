Ebay names Trosort winner of 2026 Circular Fashion Fund

Ebay has named textile sorting technology company Trosort as the global winner of its 2026 Circular Fashion Fund, honouring the business for its AI-powered approach to improving secondhand clothing operations and textile recovery systems.

Selected from eight finalists across the UK, EU, US and Australia, Trosort was recognised for tackling scalable textile sorting infrastructure, a key circularity challenge for fashion. As part of the award, the company will have the opportunity to receive a 300,000 dollar investment from Ebay Ventures.

The Belgium-based startup develops semi-automated sorting systems designed to digitise textile processing and improve garment recirculation through reuse, repair, upcycling and recycling channels.

Now in its fourth year, Ebay's Circular Fashion Fund supports early-stage businesses focused on resale, repair, recycling, authentication and textile recovery technologies. Since launching in 2022, the initiative has supported more than 30 businesses globally, with total investment expected to reach 1.9 million dollars by the end of 2026.

“We’re honoured to receive this recognition from Ebay's Circular Fashion Fund,” said Achille Mathot, co-founder and chief executive of Trosort. “Textile sorting remains one of the fashion industry’s biggest infrastructure challenges, and we believe smarter, AI-powered systems can help unlock greater efficiency, transparency and garment recirculation at scale.”

Other finalists included Circular Sourcing, Ragpiq, Silhouet, Refabric, TRUSS, eComID and It Goes Forward.