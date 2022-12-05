Ebay partners with garment repair expert ACS

Ebay has announced a new partnership with resale, sanitation and repair experts Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS) to help brands enter resale and expand the platform’s secondhand offering.

Through the partnership, Ebay hopes to aid brands and retailers in creating and scaling resale offerings, while providing shoppers with more choice.

Monsoon will be the first retailer to launch through ACS’ Ebay shop, with other high street brands set to follow.

The company cleans, sanitises and repairs second hand items to make them ready to be resold, as well as arranging logistics of item listings and deliveries.

Ebay said in a release that the partnership is looking to capitalise on the increasing shift to secondhand seen among UK consumers, driven by the rising cost-of-living crisis and concern for the environment.

It is further hoping to tackle some misconceptions surrounding the purchase of secondhand items, with ACS integrated as a means to improve trust among consumers.

Speaking on the partnership, Lucy Peacock, head of Preloved at Ebay UK, said: “Across the fashion industry we know there is a greater need to build a sustainable future.

“Since 1995, eBay has extended the life cycle of products, whether through consumer to consumer reselling or our Imperfects hub, so it’s fantastic to partner with ACS, who are at the forefront of enabling the circular fashion economy.

“Pairing eBay’s reach among conscious customers, with ACS’ expertise in garment repair, resale and recycling will help reduce waste in the fashion industry and showcase a kinder way to shop that benefits both people’s wallets and the planet.”