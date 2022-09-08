Ebay partners with Reskinned to implement circular practices

Ebay UK has struck up a partnership with preloved clothing repair and resale specialists Reskinned in a bid to expand its marketplace’s preloved offering.

The company, which is currently working with over 30 brands, including River Island and Joules, takes back worn clothing from shoppers and reconditions them for resale, repurpose or recycling.

The partnership comes as Ebay looks to expand its preloved clothing division to include a wider range of items that have been repaired and made fit for resale.

Reskinned will also gain a ‘brand-approved’ storefront on the marketplace alongside the deal.

“Pairing Ebay’s reach to conscious customers, with Reskinned’s expertise in garment repair, resale and recycling will help extend the lifecycle of products, reduce waste and showcase the variety of routes into a kinder way to shop for the shopper's wallet and the planet,” said Ebay’s head of fashion, Jemma Todd, in a release.

The announcement comes as Ebay published its 2022 Recommerce Report, in which it found that nearly half of its buyers cited both financial reasons and environmental concerns as their main drivers for shopping resale.

The marketplace noted that its partnership with Reskinned will add to its waste reduction efforts, in an attempt to appeal to those looking for a “kinder way to shop”.