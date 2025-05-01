eBay posts improved Q1 results, announces CFO transition

Ecommerce company eBay first-quarter 2025 results demonstrate a strong start to the year. The company also revealed changes in its executive leadership, including a new chief financial officer.

First quarter revenue reached 2.6 billion dollars, up 1 percent versus the same period last year, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew to approximately 18.8 billion dollars.

"eBay's first quarter results were ahead of expectations, as we delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of positive GMV growth," said Jamie Iannone, eBay CEO.

Highlights of eBay’s Q1 and outlook

Earnings per share of 1.38 dollars, increased 10 percent year-over-year. The company’s active buyers rose 1 percent to 134 million.

For the second quarter of 2025, eBay expects revenue to be in the range of 2.59 billion dollars to 2.66 billion dollars and GMV to be in the range of 18.6 billion dollars to 19.1 billion dollars and profit, excluding some items, to be up to 1.31 dollars per share..

The company has declared a cash dividend of 29 cents per share of the company's common stock.

eBay announces CFO transition

eBay also announced that chief financial officer Steve Priest will be leaving the company. Peggy Alford will take over as the new CFO, effective May 12, 2025. Priest will remain in an advisory role until July 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

Alford brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, having led finance, operations, and global teams.

In addition to the CFO transition, eBay is evolving its leadership structure to fuel faster innovation and improve collaboration. The company is integrating product and market teams into a unified organization, with Jordan Sweetnam leading this combined unit as chief commercial officer. Mazen Rawashdeh will head the consolidated engineering division as chief technology officer.