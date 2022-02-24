eBay posts Q4 revenue growth of 5 percent

eBay Inc. fourth quarter revenue was 2.6 billion dollars, up 5 percent on an as-reported basis and up 5 percent on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

The company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) was 20.7 billion dollars, down 10 percent on an as-reported basis and down 11 percent on an FX-neutral basis.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was 893 million dollars or 1.47 dollars loss per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was 647 million dollars or 1.05 dollars per diluted share.

"By investing in our strategy to drive sustainable growth, we increased customer satisfaction, improved the seller and buyer experience, and returned value to our shareholders. During the quarter, we completed our multi-year payments transition, and generated growth in both our advertising business and focus categories," said Jamie Iannone, chief executive officer of eBay.

Fourth quarter and full year financial highlights of eBay results

Full year revenue was 10.4 billion dollars, up 17 percent on an as-reported basis and up 15 percent on an FX-neutral basis. GMV was 87.4 billion dollars, flat on an as-reported basis and down 3 percent on an FX-neutral basis.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the full year was 252 million dollars or 38 cents per diluted share and non-GAAP net income was 2.7 billion dollars or 4.02 dollars per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin was 26.3 percent and 31.6 percent, respectively. Full year GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin were 28.1 percent and 33.4 percent, respectively.

Annual active buyers declined by 9 percent for a total of 147 million global active buyers and annual active sellers declined by 8 percent, for a total of 17 million global active sellers.

eBay's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 22 cents per share of the company's common stock payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2022.