eBay Q4 revenues decline 2 percent

eBay inc. revenue for the fourth quarter was 2.8 billion dollars, down 2 percent on an as-reported basis and remaining flat on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) was 23.3 billion dollars, down 5 percent on an as-reported basis and down 4 percent on a FX-Neutral basis.GAAP net income from continuing operations for the quarter was 558 million dollars or 69 cents per diluted share, while non-GAAP net income was 661 million dollars or 81 cents per diluted share.

Revenue for the full year, the company said in a statement, was 10.8 billion dollars, up 1 percent on an as-reported basis and up 2 percent on a FX-Neutral basis. GMV was 90.2 billion dollars, down 5 percent on an as-reported basis and down 2 percent on a FX-Neutral basis. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.5 percent and 28.2 percent, respectively.

eBay reveals business outlook for Q1 and FY20

For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects net revenue between 2.55 billion dollars and 2.60 billion dollars, representing organic FX-neutral growth of negative 1 percent to positive 1 percent, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 50 cents to 53 cents and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 70 cents to 73 cents.

For the full year 2020, the company expects net revenue between 10.72 billion dollars and 10.92 billion dollars, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 1 percent to 3 percent, with GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 2.18 dollars to 2.28 dollars and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of 2.95 dollars to 3.05 dollars.

eBay’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share of the company’s common stock payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

Picture:eBay pressroom