Ebay to cut 800 roles across global workforce to realign structure with goals

Marketplace giant Ebay has said it is slashing around 800 roles across the business, representing 6 percent of its global workforce.

The platform confirmed the news in a statement shared with various media outlets, including WSJ, to which it said: “We are taking steps to reinvest across our business and align our structure with our strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles across our workforce.

“We are grateful for the contributions of the employees impacted and are committed to supporting them with care and respect.”

While the exact roles impacted were not specified, Ebay stated that there would be cuts throughout the business as it looks to respond to evolving operational needs and align with future priorities.

This is the third round of layoffs enacted by Ebay since 2023. The company cut around 500 roles in early 2023 and later 1,000 roles in 2024, each amid slower consumer spending.

In recent years, Ebay has instead turned its attention to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), with related tools being increasingly introduced across the company to enhance user experience and strengthen efficiency.

This latest announcement comes on the heels of Ebay revealing its intention to acquire secondhand marketplace Depop last week. The 1.2 billion dollar deal looks to enhance Ebay’s positioning in fashion, leveraging Depop’s young, highly-engaged community.