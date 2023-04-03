Ebay UK launches the Sneaker Academy with Hatch Enterprise

Marketplace Ebay UK is teaming up with entrepreneur accelerator Hatch Enterprise to launch the Sneaker Academy, a free 14-week programme designed to help young sneakerheads learn vital skills to turn their passion into an income-generating business.

The Sneaker Academy will run from May 17 to August 14, offering budding entrepreneurs from under-served communities expert coaching, mentoring, and guidance and support to become “the next big sneaker reseller”.

The initiative aims to give back to the sneaker community, especially those who have faced barriers in getting into the job market or starting their own business.

Wahaaj Shabbir, Ebay’s head of sneakers UK, said in a statement: “My career was kick-started thanks to having my own business on Ebay, so being able to offer expert guidance and support to budding entrepreneurs, like I was, is a full circle way of giving back.

“Our mission when it comes to sneakers is to make them accessible to everyone, and this programme aims to do the same for sellers - levelling the playing field for those passionate about the product but who face barriers to starting their own business.

Once the Sneaker Academy participants complete the programme, they’ll continue to be offered ongoing support from both Ebay and Hatch, alongside zero fees and free shop fronts for their reinvigorated Ebay business in the first six months.

Brenda Kola, Sneaker Academy and incubator programme manager at Hatch, added: “We’re excited to be working with Ebay to deliver opportunities to young sneakerheads to supercharge their businesses.

“The Sneaker Academy programme will help young people learn the skills to get the head start they need, thanks to our expert mentors, but also support budding entrepreneurs to turn their passion into a viable income-generating career. We look forward to welcoming the future generation down and seeing them flourish.”

Applications for the entrepreneurship accelerator programme Sneaker Academy close on April 10 via the Hatch Enterprise website. Interested parties need to be aged 18 to 30-years-old and based in the UK, be passionate about sneaker culture, and want to explore making a living from selling sneakers.