Ecologyst acquires Canadian upcycling brand, Frankie Collective

Natural fibre clothing manufacturer Ecologyst has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Frankie Collective, a Canadian womenswear brand that upcycles vintage and unsold garments.

According to Ecologyst, the brand will provide it with a market expansion opportunity that aligns with its eco-friendly ethos.

“The Frankie Collective complements Ecologyst, with both businesses focused on manufacturing clothing that offers apparel for customers who share the same vision of living in harmony with the planet,” said Rene Gauthier, founder and CEO of Ecologyst, in a release.

Gauthier continued: “Our aim is to demonstrate that synergy is possible among the concepts of economy and environment.”

The CEO added that the acquisition, which is expected to close on August 19, builds on the Ecologyst’s mission to have the world’s cleanest supply chain focused on environmental consciousness and transparency.

Additionally, the manufacturer has said that, through the acquisition, it is expecting to grow its manufacturer-to-consumer footprint across North America and expand its e-commerce presence.