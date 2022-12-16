Ecovative acquires new facility to expand mycelium production

Mycelium technology company Ecovative has announced the acquisition of Lambert Spawn Europa, a mushroom spawn production facility in the Netherlands.

The purchase will vertically integrate a source of mushroom substrate within the operations of Ecovative to further expand its production of mycelium materials and products.

The new line of supply will support the firm’s international and category expansion plans as both a producer and supplier to other mycelium companies.

Additionally, Ecovative will use the acquisition to supply raw materials and mycelium strains to a wider network of customers and licensees, as well as its own brands, reflecting the growing investments in the mycelium supply chain.

Under the new ownership, the facility will continue producing spawn to serve its existing list of clients, while also manufacturing proprietary blends of substrate used to grow mycelium materials.

These materials come as part of a number of Ecovative’s packages, including Forager, through which the company supplies its materials to the fashion and apparel industries.

In a release, Eben Bayer, Ecovative’s CEO and co-founder, said: "We're working closely with Lambert and the facility's incredible team of industry professionals to continue providing existing clients with the same quality products they know and love.

“This acquisition also positions our company to ensure the highest quality of feedstock for a wide range of new mycelium materials, enabling the best possible products and the capacity to supply our quickly growing global network of customers and licensees as they continue to expand over the coming years."