Ed Hardy selects Just Consultancies to handle UK and Ireland wholesale

Ed Hardy will now be represented by Just Consultancies, which will handle its apparel, headwear and footwear for the UK and Ireland for the upcoming SS23 season, the firm announced in a release.

The licence for the US brand is held by Manchester-based Zero21 Brands, with its product development and production headquarters located in Dongguan, China.

The label, which is experiencing a resurgence in popularity largely due to the ongoing Y2K trend among Gen Z, launched its SS23 wholesale collection at Just Around the Corner, a trade show hosted by the founders of Just Consultancies.

As part of the partnership, the brand will launch two wholesale tiers; a Mainline and a Black Line ‘Premium’ collection.

Its mainline will feature key pieces, such as cargo pants, jeans and jersey garments, while the Black Line will target the premium end market and will include embellished and embroidered products, all of which will be made using 100 percent organic fabrics, the brand said.

Both of the ranges will also consist of a selection of headwear and footwear.

Speaking on the new partnership, Juls Dawson, managing director of Just, said: “We have been at the start of many brands’ journeys over the years but never felt as confident with the tools we have to hand.

It's going to be an interesting and exciting ride and one we can see huge potential for, especially given the clear division between Mainline and Black Line."