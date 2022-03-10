Eddie Bauer launches creator content platform

Outerwear company Eddie Bauer has launched a content platform dedicated to the brand’s creator community with the goal of empowering customers “to have meaningful outdoor experiences”.

Eddie Bauer Stories, which is live through the brand’s main website, will feature user-generated, brand and archival content.

As part of the launch, Eddie Bauer Productions, the label’s new video content studio, will release episodes from its ‘Outdoor Curious’ series. Now in season two, the 12-episode series focuses on advice and education surrounding the outdoors by the brand’s Guide Team.

The platform aims to aid in expanding Eddie Bauer’s storytelling efforts through an array of creators.

“Through Eddie Bauer Stories we will offer our community a range of content to engage with and explore,” Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang said in a release. “From the incredible work Eddie Bauer Productions has created to the immense contributions from our community of creators, Eddie Bauer Stories is an authentic content hub for outdoor enthusiasts.”