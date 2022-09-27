Eddie Bauer names new CEO

The Sparc Group has announced the appointment of Tim Bantle as chief executive officer of its brand, Eddie Bauer.

Bringing two decades of experience to the team, Bantle has been tasked with charting the next phase of the outdoor brand’s growth journey.

Namely, he will be overseeing the label’s mission of reaching a broader audience, while reinforcing its sustainability commitments across each of the brand’s channels.

He will be based in Seattle, Washington, and will report to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group.

“The team has done an incredible job driving global momentum for Eddie Bauer, and I am looking forward to working closely with them to introduce new audiences to the brand and broader outdoor lifestyle,” Bantle said in a release.

He continued: “Eddie Bauer has distinctive origins in the Pacific Northwest, and I am passionate about finding new ways to parlay elements of its unique and rich heritage into outdoor culture far and wide.”

Bantle joins the company from VF Canada, where he was general manager and led the company’s local outdoor and action sports platform.

He has also held leadership positions at the likes of The North Face, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia.

“Tim is a proven industry leader and an outdoor brand champion,” said Sparc CEO, Miller. “He brings a unique understanding of the outdoor consumer paired with deep technical knowledge that translates into commercial success. I am excited about the future of Eddie Bauer and am confident the brand will thrive under Tim’s leadership.”