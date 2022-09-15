Eddie Bauer plans expansion in Japan

US leisure and outdoor brand Eddie Bauer is planning to expand in Japan. Therefore, the US fashion and media group Authentic Brands Group LLC (ABG), which acquired the brand last year, and Japanese retail group Itochu have entered into a partnership, as announced on Wednesday.

Together, they aim to open the first freestanding Eddie Bauer stores in Japan as well as expand shop-in-shop locations and relaunch the brand's official Japanese e-commerce site from spring 2023. To facilitate this, trading company Itochu that specialises in textiles, machinery, food and energy, will collaborate with Mizujin, a fashion wholesaler and retailer, to design, manufacture and distribute Eddie Bauer products.

The move comes after three decades of Eddie Bauer offering a carefully curated range of outdoor and lifestyle products in Japan and building a loyal customer base. Now, the brand plans to offer its full range of performance and lifestyle products and accessories for men, women and children in Japan.

“We are pleased to grow the Eddie Bauer brand in this important market and to expand on ABG’s relationship with Itochu. Through the agreement, Itochu becomes a marquee partner for Eddie Bauer as we further the global strategy across strategic markets and engage with outdoor enthusiasts around the world,” commented Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG, in a press release.

“Eddie Bauer is a pioneering American heritage brand known for quality products, performance technology and style. Our aim is to build on Eddie Bauer’s strong foundation and rich heritage to enhance its presence in the Japanese outdoor and fashion markets,” said Mizujin president Yoshinari Nakamura.