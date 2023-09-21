Eddie Bauer reveals new brand identity as part of evolution strategy

American outdoors brand Eddie Bauer has unveiled a global rebrand under a new brand evolution strategy, led by its current chief executive officer Tim Bantle.

Bantle, who has now been at the helm of the retail chain for one year, had previously set about leveraging Eddie Bauer’s long-standing DNA, with the mission to adapt its identity in a bid to grow consumer engagement and expand the brand globally.

One area in which the company has recently stepped into during Bantle’s leadership, for example, is that of ‘smart eyewear’, a new category that was launched via a global licensing agreement with Innovative Eyewear made back in January.

Eddie Bauer's new logo on a jacket. Credits: Eddie Bauer.

Now, however, Bantle is eyeing Eddie Bauer’s next stage of growth, while continuing to capture its core values yet with a sense of modernisation.

This can be seen in the brand’s refreshed retail display and new logo, two elements that provide a snapshot of its overarching global rebrand.

The logo in particular takes on new forms, departing from its renowned cursive script towards a cleaner font type that sits alongside a pared down iteration of its classic eagle motif.

In a press statement, the company, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, said: “Reflecting on his learnings about the nearly century-old company, Bantle seeks to develop the next generation of Eddie Bauer customers through several strategic initiatives that ensure everyone can get outfitted for the outdoor experiences they want to have.”