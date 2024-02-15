Editor-in-chief of i-D Magazine to step down, publication on pause

A major shift is underway at the fashion and culture publication i-D Magazine. Alongside the revelation that its long-time editor-in-chief is to depart the company, there have also been reports that the print and digital iterations of the magazine are to be placed on pause.

The announcement of Alastair McKimm’s exit was made on the media veteran’s personal Instagram, where he posted a selection of some of the magazine’s iconic covers that have been shot over the years he has helmed.

The now former editor-in-chief added in the text of the post: “After five years as fashion director and five years as editor-in-chief, it feels like the perfect time to move on and turn the page on the next chapter.

“I’d like to thank my incredible team and collaborators for your inspiration, dedication, patience and trust. A special thanks to our founders, Terry and Tricia Jones, you changed my life and paved the way for so many of us in this industry. I look forward to the future of i-D.”

This news came just hours after reports began circulating that i-D was to be putting a pause on both its print and digital publications for the foreseeable future, as it looks to reposition itself in what is to be a strategic shift for the company.

The media outlet confirmed the news to WWD in a statement that read: “The truth is that there is a lot going on at i-D. And we’re doing it ourselves.

“Creating something that can stand the test of time has always been our goal. In many ways, the world is different to when we first started – and yet the same things are just as important to us now as they were back then: reflecting the most exciting and creative expressions of youth culture through fashion, music, photography, art and everything in between.”

I-D was acquired by Karlie Kloss from Vice Media last year, making it the second publication to be added to the supermodel and businesswoman's growing portfolio of fashion-centric brands.

This latest shift, however, comes at a time when the UK publishing landscape is going through somewhat of a reckoning, with layoffs and strikes defining the first part of the year for the industry.