Edward Cannizzaro to join Ross Stores board of directors

Edward G. Cannizzaro has been elected to Ross Stores, Inc. board of directors, effective October 14, 2022.

Cannizzaro, the company said in a statement, spent over 35 years at KPMG, where he held various leadership, auditing, and consulting roles.

Commenting on Cannizzaro’s appointment, George Orban, chairman of Ross Stores, said: “We are confident that his deep financial and compliance expertise garnered in providing over three decades of accounting, financial reporting, and advisory services will be valuable to our company and shareholders.”

Cannizzaro served as the global head of quality, risk, and regulatory for KPMG International where he had global responsibility for quality controls, risk management, and ethics and compliance monitoring programs from 2018 to 2022, and served as risk management partner for KPMG LLP in the U.S. from 2016 to 2018.

Starting in 1994, he served in a partner role with increasing levels of responsibility across client service, operations and risk management, and regulatory roles at KPMG.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Cannizzaro is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association.