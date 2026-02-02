8 Questions about Hypedrop: Bestseller's new innovative wholesale brand

Danish fashion group Bestseller is introducing a new brand specifically for wholesale: Hypedrop. The brand has an innovative setup, with a small weekly drop of 10 to 15 items that retailers can purchase within a 72-hour window. The ordering window then closes, and the items are delivered within six weeks. This provides retailers with a quick way to respond to trends and weather changes. For Bestseller, it is a method of meeting demand without overproduction.

The brand does not have its own identity. Instead, it focuses on items for which demand is predicted. The items are designed digitally based on data analysis and AI-supported decision-making. No physical samples are involved.

Although the press release provided a lot of information and context, many questions remained unanswered. Rine Wager Rock, head of brand at Bestseller, provides written answers to our questions.

How long has this project been in development and how many people are currently working on this brand?

The development of Hypedrop began in January 2025. It had an initial focus on establishing sourcing and analysing the entire value chain to identify and optimise the most time-consuming elements. Today, the brand is managed by a dedicated team of eight people within the organisation.

Does Bestseller expect the insights from Hypedrop to be applicable to other brands within the group?

Yes, absolutely. Hypedrop is an important learning platform for Bestseller. By challenging traditional working methods and testing a simplified, digital and sample-free model, we are gaining valuable insights that can inspire other brands within the group. In a constantly changing market, it is essential to continuously innovate and further digitalise to remain relevant. Hypedrop is a tangible example of that mentality in practice.

How many retailers does the brand expect to join Hypedrop?

Hypedrop is available to all existing retailers, and the number of partners is expected to grow organically. Instead of focusing on a fixed number, the model is designed to offer retailers flexibility. With weekly drops, retailers can choose when to buy. This makes Hypedrop an attractive solution for businesses looking to quickly respond to trends and refresh their assortment weekly.

In how many countries is the brand being rolled out?

So far, we are active in the Netherlands, France, the UK, Denmark, Norway, and of course, Belgium and Luxembourg. This week, we are launching in Germany, which we are also very excited about.

Where does production take place, given the six-week delivery time?

Production takes place within Bestseller's existing and established supplier base. By working within our strong supply chain, we guarantee that Hypedrop meets the same high standards and requirements as the rest of the Bestseller portfolio. Production is primarily handled by selected core suppliers in Turkey, India and China.

How large will production runs be?

Considering that between 520 and more than 800 items are launched annually in the drops, production volumes vary per drop. They are entirely demand-driven. The size of each production run depends on how many markets are active and the level of interest from our wholesale partners. Since wholesale is our primary channel, production is based solely on confirmed orders. This means we do not produce for stock. We only manufacture the quantities our wholesale customers commit to. This ensures a highly responsive and demand-driven model.

How is plagiarism prevented when designs are based purely on data?

All product development at Hypedrop is carried out by experienced product developers. Data is used as a decision-making tool to identify trends and validate demand, not to automatically generate designs. The creative process follows the same standards as in any other fashion company, ensuring originality, brand integrity and compliance. In other words, data determines the direction, but people are responsible for the design.

How will this fashion brand become profitable for Bestseller and what are the margins?

For Bestseller, Hypedrop is primarily about challenging and inspiring new ways of working in fashion. The focus is on innovation, relevance and delivering the right products to our customers at the right time. For us, it becomes a strong business when our customers can sell the products and integrate them naturally alongside other market trends.