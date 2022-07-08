Eileen Fisher launches digital platform to confront climate crisis

The Eileen Fisher Foundation (EFF) has announced the launch of a digital platform that hopes to make the topic of textile waste more accessible through the use of data-backed advice, tools and content.

Curated by Pentatonic, ‘Hey Fashion!’ targets the fashion industry’s textile waste issue while offering information on opportunities within circularity, with the aim to urge organisations and consumers to get involved in moving towards a more sustainable future.

Particular highlights of the platform include tips on how to avoid greenwashing and mitigating risk when moving towards net-zero ambitions. Additionally, it hopes to drive the conversation on scaling textile recycling infrastructure, promoting under-utilised technologies and necessary behavioural changes surrounding consumption.

“As the leader of an apparel company, I feel an urgency to address the challenges the industry faces regarding textile waste, overconsumption and circular design,” said Eileen Fisher, founder of EFF and her own namesake brand, in a release. “By inviting Pentatonic to research the current state of circularity, my intention is to facilitate meaningful collective action that moves the industry forward.”

EFF said the platform is also carrying out early conversations with additional donors and foundations to further expand its scope and scale in order to potentially reach a wider audience.