El Corte Inglés boosts profits by +22.6 percent to 628 million euros in 2025

Madrid – Spanish department store group El Corte Inglés reported the results for its last fiscal year 2025 on Monday morning. For the period ending February 28, 2026, the company increased its revenues and profits while continuing to reduce its debt.

According to information provided by the Spanish company's management, El Corte Inglés (ECI) closed its 2025/2026 financial year with total revenues of 17,247 million euros. This figure represents a +3.43 percent increase from the 16,675 million euros generated in the previous fiscal year 2024. The company specified that 14,988 million euros of this revenue was recorded as turnover. This represents an increase of just +1.36 percent compared to the 14,786.06 million euros the group generated from its operations in 2024.

In terms of profitability, the company reported a net profit of 628 million euros at the close of the financial year. This is a +22.65 percent increase compared to the 512 million euros in profit recorded a year ago. This figure translated into a recurring net profit of 522 million euros, up +11 percent from the 470 million euros of recurring net profit recorded in 2024.

Rounding out the main economic indicators for the 2025 financial year, the management of El Corte Inglés highlighted both the growth in EBITDA, which rose from 1,209 to 1,266 million euros (+4.7 percent), and the reduction of its net debt to 148 million euros. They noted this reduction allowed the group to end the year with a debt level of 1.3 times its EBITDA, “the lowest in almost two decades”.

“These results demonstrate the company's strength and allow us to confidently approach the coming years with greater investment and growth, with the aspiration of always making the experience unique for all El Corte Inglés customers,” stated Cristina Álvarez, president of El Corte Inglés. This was the first results presentation since her effective appointment as the new president of the board of directors on January 15.

Fashion and beauty as a key business unit

Analysing the group's performance by business area, the retail business is once again the main source of revenue for ECI, with a total revenue of 13,216 million euros (+1.84 percent year-over-year growth).

As part of this performance, sales in the 'Fashion and Beauty' division continued to be a key element of the group's balance sheet, with turnover rising to 5,882 million euros (+3.11 percent). This was followed by sales from the 'Food and Catering' division at 3,064 million euros (+0.66 percent); 'Home and Electronics' at 2,776 million euros (+2.94 percent); and a third miscellaneous category of other income amounting to approximately 1,494 million euros (+42.17 percent).

By channel, the company did not specify the breakdown of this retail revenue between its brick and mortar stores and its e-commerce platforms. The online environment is understood to still have a minor impact on ECI's balance sheet. It was only noted that the company has 16.3 million registered customers on its online platform, and that visits to the group's websites and apps rose in 2025 to over 1.01 billion (+12.93 percent).

Viajes El Corte Inglés grows by +70 percent

Regarding the performance of its other business lines outside of retail, revenue from 'Space Commercialisation' rose to 95 million euros (+14.93 percent), and 'Viajes El Corte Inglés' revenue reached 3,489 million euros (+69.88 percent). The breakdown is completed by the 'other business lines' in which the department store group participates. These include 'Financiera El Corte Inglés', which ended the year with a net profit of 56 million euros (+10.7 percent), and 'Seguros El Corte Inglés', which posted a net profit of 71 million euros (+6.3 percent).

Increase in investments

The company has confirmed new investments of around 650 million euros for the 2026 financial year. This decision follows the strong performance of its business divisions, improved financial control leading to debt reduction, and a 311 million euro increase in the Group's asset value from investments made in 2025. This amount was previously announced in January, coinciding with Cristina Álvarez's official start as president of El Corte Inglés, and will be part of the company's new strategic plan for 2025 to 2030. This roadmap includes a commitment to invest three billion euros, of which 567 million were executed in 2025. This initial 'investment effort' has now been increased by +14.63 percent to the 650 million euros committed for 2026 by ECI's management. The company will hold its next General Shareholders' Meeting on July 24.

In summary El Corte Inglés closes the 2025 fiscal year with a +3.43 percent increase in revenue, reaching 17,247 million euros, and a net profit of 628 million euros, up +22.65 percent from the previous year.

The 'Fashion and Beauty' division solidifies its key role, with a turnover of 5,882 million euros (+3.11 percent), while 'Viajes El Corte Inglés' experiences remarkable growth of +69.88 percent, reaching a turnover of 3,489 million euros.

The company reduces its net debt to 148 million euros, the lowest level in almost two decades, and announces an investment of 650 million euros for 2026 as part of its 2025-2030 strategic plan.