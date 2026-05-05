Elie Saab signs deal with Elisabet for girl's footwear
Marche-based company Elisabet has signed a licensing agreement with Elie Saab for the design, production and worldwide distribution of a girl's footwear line, debuting with the spring/summer 2027 collection.
“This partnership reflects a clear strategic desire to develop and expand the childrenswear category, strengthening Elie Saab Kids as a complete lifestyle proposition, including footwear. The agreement supports our long-term vision for this segment. It is based on a solid collaboration founded on proven expertise," Elie Saab Jr., vice chairman and ceo of Elie Saab, emphasised in a note.
The first collection will be presented for spring/summer 2027 through a global network of boutiques and authorised retailers.
“Collaborating with Elie Saab means engaging with a brand characterised by a strong and recognisable aesthetic. Our goal is to translate this identity into the kids' footwear segment, through a careful balance of design, quality and attention to detail. This project allows us to further express our manufacturing know-how within a coherent and high-profile creative context," added Lara Vallasciani, ceo of Elisabet.
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