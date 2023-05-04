Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches database for circular startups

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is beginning the roll out of the full version of its circular startup database, designed to help businesses explore startups and drive the acceleration of the circular economy.

On ‘The Circular Startup Index’, 500 brands that are a part of the foundation’s community are already featured across a range of sectors, industries and geographies, each one selected for incorporating one or more principles of the circular economy into their propositions, as stated in a release.

According to the organisation, the index was created to address the challenge behind financing and scaling circular business models, with the initiative hoping to help facilitate innovation through capital.

Commenting on the launch, Ella Hedley, project manager, startups, at the foundation, said: “Designing a circular future requires radical innovation to rethink how our economy works.

“Thousands of circular startups are already on the case. But they need more support and investment.

“So we created the Circular Startup Index to create visibility of the breadth of circular startups on the market and help businesses discover suitable circular solutions.”