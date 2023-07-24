Elon Musk reveals Twitter rebrand, platform to be AI-powered

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has unveiled the rebranding of his social media platform Twitter as he looks to steer it towards what he has dubbed “the everything app”.

On the platform, Musk posted an image of the company’s new logo, a large X, which had been beamed onto its headquarters.

Another image depicting a similar sight was also shared by Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.

It is the latest major shift Twitter has seen since Musk took over the company last October, as he looked to build towards his plan to launch the US’ answer to WeChat.

The Chinese app sees features like messaging, payments and public posts combined into one platform.

Yaccarino appeared to confirm this strategy in a series of ‘tweets’, where she stated that X would transform “the global town square”.

She added: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

“Powered by AI [artificial intelligence], X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine.”

In April 2023, the official company name, Twitter Inc, had also already been changed to X Corp.

The revelation comes shortly after competitor Meta unveiled its new Instagram-linked app Threads, a platform that appeared to resemble that of Twitter but promised an alternative to Musk’s overarching vision.