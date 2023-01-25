Emperia raises 10 million dollars to back virtual retail solutions

Virtual retail developer Emperia has secured 10 million dollars in a Series A funding round to back and grow the capabilities of its virtual retail platform and develop ‘metaverse e-commerce’ in new international markets.

The round, which was led by Base10 Partners, will be used to grow the company’s team and “supercharge” its virtual store SaaS platform, as well as accelerating its global market presence and consolidating its position within the future of experiential retail.

Emperia stated that it is also planning to utilise virtual store customer data to provide retailers with better tools in customisation, and will work with partners to bring virtual e-commerce solutions under one roof, by leveraging the Web3 ecosystem and other technologies.

Launched in 2019, Emperia has developed into a platform that aims to power virtual retail across a variety of sectors, however in fashion it has already worked with the likes of Bloomingdales, Dior, Sunglass Hut and Lacoste on immersive experiences.