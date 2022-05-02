Endur Apparel rebrands to Outway following 3.2 million dollar investment

Canadian performance sock brand Endur Apparel has rebranded to Outway following a 3.2 million dollar investment.

The investment was led by Andrew Wilkinson, the co-founder of Canadian holding company Tiny.

Outway said the decision to rebrand was a result of “external circumstances where the best path forward was to evolve”.

It said the rebrand “embodies the company's renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm, and is indicative of an organization on the move”.

However, it added that its team, logo, and products will remain the same.

Ex pro cyclist Rob Fraser, who founded Outway back in 2016, described the rebrand as a “butterfly moment”.

“Over the past five years we've grown and evolved, and although today we look a little different, our essence remains,” he said. “We're now able to spread our wings to take our brand to all-new heights, powered by the same team, products, and community.”