England: PM to announce ‘cautious’ roadmap out of lockdown

Boris Johnson will later today outline a much-awaited roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions in England over the coming months.

The roadmap will be a “cautious” reopening of the country in several stages.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Breakfast that the first stage will be split into two parts: From 8 March, all students will return to school, while from 29 March, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households will be allowed.

Leaked government details reported by The Sunday Times suggest the second stage in April will see the reopening of non-essential retailers, alongside outdoor hospitality.

It’s understood that hairdressers, beauty salons, cinemas, theatres, indoor pubs and restaurants will then reportedly reopen in May.

“Today I’ll be setting out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education and wellbeing. We'll also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.”

Johnson will first announce the plans today to MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm before making a televised press conference at 7pm.