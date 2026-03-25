Epoch Biodesign closes a 12 million US dollar funding round

UK biotechnology company Epoch Biodesign has closed a 12 million US dollar strategic funding round, including investment from Canadian activewear brand Lululemon, alongside Kompas VC, Happiness Capital, Extantia and Leitmotif (a VC backed by Volkswagen) to accelerate the commercialisation of recycled nylon.

In a statement, Epoch Biodesign, a leader in enzymatic recycling technology, said the new funding brings total capital raised to over 50 million US dollars and will help to deliver virgin-quality recycled nylon at scale.

The move comes as Epoch scales production from its pilot facility to a new, much larger demonstration site that will validate commercial-scale production of its recycled nylon 6,6 material, which does not require virgin feedstock. Epoch's enzymatic recycling technology breaks down end-of-life nylon garments and other waste materials back to their chemical building blocks, specifically adipic acid and HMDA. From these raw materials, brand new, virgin-quality polymer and yarn can be produced.

Crucially, the process works on blended textiles and coated fibres that conventional mechanical and chemical recycling cannot handle, significantly expanding the range of feedstocks available to the apparel industry.

Lululemon backs Epoch Biodesign to deliver virgin-quality recycled nylon at scale

Epoch Biodesign Lab Credits: Epoch Biodesign

Jacob Nathan, founder and chief executive of Epoch Biodesign, said: “We’re delighted to announce the closing of this strategic funding round, which includes investment from both existing investors and exciting new partners. From the apparel industry, we’re proud to receive fresh backing from Lululemon, an athletic wear brand known for innovation and quality. We also welcome Leitmotif, a deep tech investor with strong ties to the automotive industry, which is a key sector for Epoch. Nylon 6,6 is a key material for both apparel and automotive industries, but a circular solution has yet to be successful at scale.

“Support from partners such as these highlights Epoch’s momentum and will accelerate our plans to progress from multi-tonne production to multi-kilotonne scale. Very soon, recycled nylon 6,6 will be available to our partners in apparel, automotive and beyond.”

Epoch hopes the latest round of investment will drive forward its global commercialisation strategy and deepen partnerships in apparel and automotive, such as its recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between Epoch and Invista, a world-leading nylon 6,6 producer.