Ermenegildo Zegna Group closes H1 with sales up 6.4 percent

The Zegna brand drove the Ermenegildo Zegna Group's results, reaching 324.3 million euros in revenue in the second quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 16.9 percent, or 16.5 percent on an organic basis.

Group revenues increased to 517.1 million euros in second quarter 2026, up 10.3 percent

Revenues for the Italian group, which is listed on Wall Street and operates in the luxury menswear sector, increased to 517.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2026. This is a rise of 10.3 percent, or 11 percent on an organic basis. In the first half of 2026, the group's revenues reached 987.3 million euros. This marks a 6.4 percent year-over-year increase and a 9.3 percent organic increase compared to the 927.7 million euros in the first half of 2025.

Thom Browne's revenues saw organic growth of 2.7 percent in the second quarter, reaching 64.9 million euros. Meanwhile, Tom Ford Fashion grew by 7.1 percent on an organic basis, reaching 89.1 million euros.

Textile division revenues down 3.6 percent in second quarter

In the second quarter of 2026, revenues for the textile division were 35.8 million euros, compared to 37.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2025. This marks a 3.6 percent year-over-year decline, or 3.2 percent organically. Other revenues, which mainly include sales to third-party brands, amounted to three million euros in the second quarter of 2026. This is down from 4.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 26.2 percent year-over-year, or 25.9 percent organically.

The direct-to-consumer channel recorded revenues of 410.9 million euros, up 17.3 percent on an organic basis. All three brands showed double-digit growth, “reflecting the Group's strategic decision to prioritise a retail-first business model and the direct relationship with customers,” a company statement specified.

Regarding geographical areas, the group achieved solid growth in all regions, led by the Americas. The Greater China Region also strengthened further during the quarter.

The EMEA region recorded revenues of 177.1 million euros in the second quarter, up 1.3 percent, or 1.6 percent organically. The Americas totalled 165.3 million euros in the second quarter, an increase of 20.0 percent, or 21.8 percent organically. The Greater China Region posted revenues of 112 million euros in the second quarter, up 12.2 percent, or 8.6 percent organically. In the rest of APAC, the group totalled 62.1 million euros in revenue for the second quarter, a rise of 11.5 percent, or 19.3 percent organically.

Gildo Zegna, executive chairman of Ermenegildo Zegna Credits: Ermenegildo Zegna

“I am particularly proud to report that in the last quarter, the group's revenues grew by 11 percent on an organic basis, with progressive acceleration across all our brands. This performance is based on the strength of our customer-centric approach, which supported organic growth of 17 percent in the direct-to-consumer channel and double-digit expansion for all brands,” emphasised Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, executive chairman of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, in the note.

“In June, Villa Zegna in Los Angeles offered us another opportunity to get closer to our customers and share with them a model that is rooted in our authentic legacy and finds strength in our extraordinary Italian supply chain,” added Zegna.

Regarding individual channels, direct-to-consumer grew to 410.9 million euros, up 16.4 percent and 17.3 percent organically, across all three brands.

“Continuing through the rest of the year, we remain determined and disciplined in investing in the right priorities to achieve our ambitions,” concluded Gildo Zegna.