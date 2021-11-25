ESMOD celebrates 180 years with whole week of events

The École Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode (ESMOD), a private French fashion school, celebrated its 180th anniversary with a packed schedule of special events throughout France and other countries.

Since opening in 1841, the school has transformed from simple pattern-making classes into an international network of 19 schools across 13 countries. It has now stated that it will be integrating innovation, eco-design and inclusivity as concepts into its educational approach over the coming decade.

To celebrate its anniversary, the school hosted a number of both physical and digital events over the course of a week, including an exhibition dedicated to its heritage in Paris, featuring work by Alexis Lavigne’s and his successors throughout different eras. Similarly, a presentation hosted in Roubaix also focused on ESMOD heritage, with four displays consisting of historical clothing available for public viewing.

An anniversary fashion show was also part of the celebrations, showcasing a selection of designs from the class of 2021 students from ESMOD schools around the world. As part of the event, garments by winners from a competition by the school, developed in collaboration with the Japanese manufacturer Okayama, were presented during the show. Designs were to be made entirely from denim, provided by the manufacturer, and were exhibited in a presentation during the week of festivities.

ESMOD also partnered with Mattel to launch another design competition centred around the use of Barbie and Ken dolls. French students were asked to submit a new wardrobe of designer-inspired looks for the duo. 20 participants out of 80 had their creations selected by Mattel and ESMOD, with the finalists on display at Printemps Haussmann, Paris.

Alongside its extensive week of events, the institute announced a further strengthening of its ties with several French and international academic institutions. A renewed partnership with the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) and a recent recognition of its Fashion Design courses by the Ministry of Higher Education for Research and Innovation were among the announcement by the school.