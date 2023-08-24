Essentiel Antwerp opens store in New York and launches American webshop

The Belgian fashion brand Essentiel Antwerp has settled in America. The Antwerp fashion label is opening a boutique in New York's Soho district and launching an online store in the region, Esfan Eghtessadi, CEO at Essentiel Antwerp, told Belgian media outlet De Tijd.

The opening of the store will take place in September and, according to the Eghtessadi, should boost US sales. Essentiel Antwerp's turnover grew by 250 percent in America last year. “Americans think that we offer creativity for an attractive price and fall for the fact that we come from the fashion city of Antwerp. In addition, our local sales agent did a good job. Our clothing is for sale in the United States at 120 multi-brand stores and department stores across the country," Eghtessadi told the newspaper.

According to the CEO, the New York Essentiel boutique should ensure that the fashion brand becomes better known in America and beyond. “The image of our boutique must reach as far as South Korea. We want to strengthen our brand around the world.” In addition, the exec is already dreaming of a second, third or fourth US store, provided the first is a success. “Although we are not supposed to open a hundred,” Eghtessadi noted.

It is not the first time Essentiel Antwerp has set foot on American soil. The fashion label halted its previous American venture in 2016. The situation is different now, stated Eghtessadi. “We are working with an American partner who makes the right decision.” Essentiel Antwerp will travel to America on its own and has paid an investment of one million euros.