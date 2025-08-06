EssilorLuxottica acquires Automation & Robotics

Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica has confirmed the acquisition of Automation & Robotics (A&R), a Belgium-based company that designs and manufactures automated systems for quality control of optical lenses.

In a statement, EssilorLuxottica said the move would strengthen its vertically integrated supply chain in the production of lenses, as the group seeks to future-proof its manufacturing capabilities.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive officer, and Paul du Saillant, deputy chief executive officer at EssilorLuxottica, said in a joint statement: “The integration of A&R into EssilorLuxottica’s portfolio of industrial solutions marks another milestone in our ongoing journey to set new standards of excellence in our industry.

“Sharing a commitment to innovation, precision and service, we will be able to better support the evolving needs of ophthalmic manufacturing, including those of new categories like wearables. This move is a key step towards advancing the future of vision care through quality and performance, by strengthening our technological platform.”

Founded in 1983, A&R has built a strong reputation in advanced optical metrology thanks to proprietary technologies, supporting lens manufacturers in the digital transformation of their production processes, which serve both mass production facilities and prescription laboratories. It adds deep expertise across the value-chain, including research and development, software development, manufacturing, distribution and deployment.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The news follows EssilorLuxottica’s acquisition of South Korean company PUcore in July, which specialises in the development, manufacturing and sale of monomers used in the production of ophthalmic lenses.