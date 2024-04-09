EssilorLuxottica acquires Washin to expand its presence in Japan

Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has completed its acquisition of Washin Optical Co., a Japanese optical retailer with around 70 direct stores in the country.

The acquisition is part of the eyewear group’s investment in ‘Made in Japan’ manufacturing and will allow it to strengthen its optical retail presence in Japan.

Francesco Milleri, chairman and chief executive at EssilorLuxottica, said in a statement: “When we look at Japan, we see a long runway ahead with potential for growth and expansion – this is what makes it strategic for us. Washin is a company that shares our values, our love for beauty and superior quality, and they will complement our existing network of sun retail banners and our omnichannel and open network approach extremely well.

“This investment is another sign of our long-term commitment to establishing a bridge between the Japanese culture and a global attitude. We will grow an appreciation for Made in Japan around the world and at the same time deliver our innovations to our customers and partners in the region who remain at the heart of our strategy.”

In recent years, EssilorLuxottica has invested in the production of ‘Made in Japan’ through the acquisition of manufacturer Fukui Megane.